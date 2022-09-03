Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group respond to a simulated casualty evacuation scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. The simulated patients were put onto a litter and transported to the 8th MDG facility for further care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
This work, Medics to the call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
