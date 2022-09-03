Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group respond to a simulated casualty evacuation scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2022. The simulated patients were put onto a litter and transported to the 8th MDG facility for further care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 22:21 Photo ID: 7094052 VIRIN: 220309-F-PS661-1124 Resolution: 6141x4414 Size: 3.85 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medics to the call [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.