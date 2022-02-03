Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 8 of 8]

    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth McClain, a 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament specialist, approaches an F-22 Raptor on an MJ-1 JAMMER at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 2, 2022. The MJ-1 JAMMER is used to remove and attach missiles to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 18:22
    Photo ID: 7092315
    VIRIN: 220302-F-KB004-1118
    Resolution: 4737x3152
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    F-22
    F-22 Raptor
    Maintainer
    JBER
    3rd Wing

