90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Walters, right, a 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, renders a salute to Capt. Nathan Johnson, a 90th Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, following an F-22 Raptor training sortie at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 2, 2022. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions that are vital to the 21st Century U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
