U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Johnson, a 90th Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, exits the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 2, 2022. The F-22's characteristics provide a synergistic effect ensuring F-22A lethality against all advanced air threats. The combination of stealth, integrated avionics and supercruise drastically shrinks surface-to-air missile engagement envelopes and minimizes enemy capabilities to track and engage the F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7092310
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-KB004-1065
|Resolution:
|4420x2941
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT