    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 3 of 8]

    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Johnson, a 90th Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, exits the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 2, 2022. The F-22's characteristics provide a synergistic effect ensuring F-22A lethality against all advanced air threats. The combination of stealth, integrated avionics and supercruise drastically shrinks surface-to-air missile engagement envelopes and minimizes enemy capabilities to track and engage the F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 18:23
    Photo ID: 7092310
    VIRIN: 220302-F-KB004-1065
    Resolution: 4420x2941
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22A Raptor

    Alaska
    F-22
    F-22 Raptor
    Maintainer
    JBER
    3rd Wing

