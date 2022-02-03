U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Johnson, a 90th Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, exits the cockpit of an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 2, 2022. The F-22's characteristics provide a synergistic effect ensuring F-22A lethality against all advanced air threats. The combination of stealth, integrated avionics and supercruise drastically shrinks surface-to-air missile engagement envelopes and minimizes enemy capabilities to track and engage the F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7092310 VIRIN: 220302-F-KB004-1065 Resolution: 4420x2941 Size: 1.26 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.