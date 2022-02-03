U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Walters, a 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, collects engine oil samples from an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 2, 2022. Engine oil samples are collected following each sortie to ensure peak performance of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 18:22
|Photo ID:
|7092312
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-KB004-1082
|Resolution:
|4946x3291
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
