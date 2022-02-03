90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Walters, a 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, collects engine oil samples from an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 2, 2022. Engine oil samples are collected following each sortie to ensure peak performance of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

