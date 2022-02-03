Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 1 of 8]

    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Walters, a 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, marshals an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Mar. 2, 2022. The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force's premier fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Its combination of stealth, supercruise, extreme maneuverability, and integrated avionics represents a leap in warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 18:23
    Photo ID: 7092308
    VIRIN: 220302-F-KB004-1004
    Resolution: 5562x3701
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER
    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER
    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER
    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER
    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER
    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER
    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER
    90th AMU keeps Raptors roaring at JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Alaska
    F-22
    F-22 Raptor
    Maintainer
    JBER
    3rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT