U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Henderson, commander of 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, answers interview questions after a live fire exercise with M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of U.S. forces here is a prudent measure that underpins NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment to protect all allies. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7091378
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-HE359-1236
|Resolution:
|7500x5000
|Size:
|14.14 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB LFX on GTA [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
