    41st FAB LFX on GTA [Image 2 of 11]

    41st FAB LFX on GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment attend the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s live fire exercise with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The 3-321 FAR arrived in Germany Feb. 28 and in less than two weeks is already conducting live fires on their HiMARS drawn from the Army's Prepositioned Stocks in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7091373
    VIRIN: 220311-A-HE359-1205
    Resolution: 6763x4508
    Size: 16.51 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB LFX on GTA [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

