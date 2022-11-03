41st FAB LFX on GTA

U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment attend the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s live fire exercise with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The 3-321 FAR arrived in Germany Feb. 28 and in less than two weeks is already conducting live fires on their HiMARS drawn from the Army's Prepositioned Stocks in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

