U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade load M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of U.S. forces here is a prudent measure that underpins

NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment

to protect all allies. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:56 Photo ID: 7091404 VIRIN: 220311-A-HE359-1511 Resolution: 6120x4080 Size: 16.46 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st FAB LFX on GTA [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.