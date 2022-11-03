Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st FAB LFX on GTA [Image 1 of 11]

    41st FAB LFX on GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 41st Field Artillery Brigade stand for a photo during the Brigades live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of U.S. forces here is a prudent measure that underpins NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment
    to protect all allies. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7091372
    VIRIN: 220311-A-HE359-1074
    Resolution: 7436x4958
    Size: 24 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB LFX on GTA [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT