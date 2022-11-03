41st FAB LFX on GTA

U.S. Army First Sgt. Tony Quach with 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade opserves a live fire exercise with Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of U.S. forces here is a prudent measure that underpins NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment to protect all allies. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

