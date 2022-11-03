Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st FAB LFX on GTA [Image 10 of 11]

    41st FAB LFX on GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army First Sgt. Tony Quach with 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade opserves a live fire exercise with Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2022. The deployment of U.S. forces here is a prudent measure that underpins NATO's collective war-prevention aims, defensive orientation and commitment to protect all allies. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:56
    Photo ID: 7091394
    VIRIN: 220311-A-HE359-1501
    Resolution: 6068x4046
    Size: 14.74 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB LFX on GTA [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA
    41st FAB LFX on GTA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT