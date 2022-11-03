Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Free Fall with Polish Allies [Image 6 of 6]

    Military Free Fall with Polish Allies

    POLAND

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A Polish Special Forces Operator prepares to jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing over Poland, March 11, 2022. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
