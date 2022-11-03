Military Free Fall with Polish Allies

A Polish Special Forces Operator prepares to jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing over Poland, March 11, 2022. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

