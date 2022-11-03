A U.S. Army Special Forces Operator assigned to Special Operations Command Europe prepares to execute a military free fall jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing over Poland, March 11, 2022. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 05:49 Photo ID: 7091102 VIRIN: 220302-F-OA820-0188 Resolution: 5503x3553 Size: 1.47 MB Location: PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Free Fall with Polish Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.