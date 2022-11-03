Military Free Fall with Polish Allies

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, perform jump master duties prior to a military free fall jump with Polish Special Forces Operators over Poland, March 11, 2022. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

