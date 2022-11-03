Military Free Fall with Polish Allies

U.S. Army Special Forces Operators assigned to Special Operations Command Europe execute a jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, during a military free fall training event with U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Operators and Polish Special Forces Operators over Poland, March 11, 2022. United States Special Operations Command Europe is prepared and strategically positioned to rapidly provide support to NATO Allies and partners and defend against any aggression to maintain stability and security in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

