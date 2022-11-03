Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Free Fall with Polish Allies [Image 2 of 6]

    Military Free Fall with Polish Allies

    POLAND

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Special Forces Operators assigned to Special Operations Command Europe execute a jump from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, during a military free fall training event with U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Operators and Polish Special Forces Operators over Poland, March 11, 2022. United States Special Operations Command Europe is prepared and strategically positioned to rapidly provide support to NATO Allies and partners and defend against any aggression to maintain stability and security in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 05:50
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Free Fall with Polish Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCEUR
    MC-130J
    SOFinEurope
    EuropeanSupport2022
    POLSOF

