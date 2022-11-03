Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his "furever" home [Image 4 of 4]

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., runs alongside his military working dog, Greco, while the dog completes an obstacle course as part of his endurance and obedience training, March 11, 2022. Annually, Greco and other military K-9 working dogs are recognized on March 13th during National K-9 Veterans Day to honor and commemorate the service, sacrifices, and hard work that the military service dogs have provided throughout history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 21:08
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    This work, From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his "furever" home [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his &ldquo;furever&rdquo; home

    #MilitaryWorkingDog #K-9 #Veteran #MWD #NationalK-9VeteransDay

