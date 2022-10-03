From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home

Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., kneels down to talk to his military working dog, Greco, after training him on an obstacle course, March, 11, 2022. Greco is in the process of medically retiring and will be adopted by Dingler after his application is approved. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade)

