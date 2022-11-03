From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home

Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., trains his military working dog, Greco, on an obstacle course as part of his endurance and obedience training, March 11, 2022. Greco is a nine year old German Shepherd and has been on four deployments to various locations across the world providing law enforcement and counter explosive detection for major military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade)

