Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home [Image 3 of 4]

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., trains his military working dog, Greco, on an obstacle course as part of his endurance and obedience training, March 11, 2022. Greco is a nine year old German Shepherd and has been on four deployments to various locations across the world providing law enforcement and counter explosive detection for major military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 21:08
    Photo ID: 7090660
    VIRIN: 220311-A-HS465-915
    Resolution: 3744x2502
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home
    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home
    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home
    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his &ldquo;furever&rdquo; home

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MilitaryWorkingDog #K-9 #Veteran #MWD #NationalK-9VeteransDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT