From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home

Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., poses with his military working dog, Greco. Greco has been a military working dog for eight years, and Dingler has been his handler for the last four. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade)

National K-9 Veterans Day is recognized on March 13th to honor and commemorate the service, sacrifices, and hard work that the military service dogs have provided throughout history.



K-9 dogs have been around in the military for centuries, but they weren't officially recognized until 1942 during World War II. A military K-9 working dog is a highly skilled and trained dog that carries out different tasks like guarding areas; discovering things, such as ammunition or explosives; and detecting when the enemy is approaching.



Much like basic training for U.S. Soldiers, K-9s must attend a 120-day program where they learn various skills that will be helpful in the military.



These military working dogs are crucial to the mission due to their special skills and impeccable sense of smell. The military helps hone a K-9s natural instincts through intense training, making them proficient in finding weapons, drugs, bombs, and wounded Soldiers when necessary.



An additional benefit of having military K-9s in the workplace, is the impact on morale.



“Being around my military service dog everyday is like having a partner,” said Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. “My current working dog is named Greco. I love coming into work everyday knowing we’re going to be working together."



Just like with Soldiers, there comes a time when these K-9s must transition from the Army. There are a few different options for the military working dogs when they retire. Many have the option to be adopted by their current handlers. If that isn’t possible due to circumstance, medical conditions, or behavioral issues, they are able to go to different programs to help them get adopted by other military members or the general public.



"I’ve been [Greco's] handler for four years and he recently started the process to retire," said Dingler. "He’s a nine year old German Shepherd and has been on four deployments to various locations across the world providing law enforcement and counter explosive detection for major military operations.”



Much like from Soldier to civilian, the transition from military working dog to pet comes with several obstacles to overcome.



There can be behavioral concerns due to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, stress from a different environment and loneliness when their owners have to go to work. The handlers begin the integration process slowly to make the dogs comfortable.



“After I was told that Greco was retiring, I immediately put in paperwork to adopt,” said Dingler. “I knew that after his diagnosis with arthritis, that his range of motion would be limited, but I want to ensure that he has the best life possible and I’ll do everything I can to provide him with that. I’m excited to be able to bring him home so I can hang out with my best friend everyday.”