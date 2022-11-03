Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., poses with his military working dog, Greco. Greco has been a military working dog for eight years, and Dingler has been his handler for the last four. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his "furever" home [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christina Westover