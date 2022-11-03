Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home [Image 1 of 4]

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christina Westover 

    I Corps

    Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., poses with his military working dog, Greco. Greco has been a military working dog for eight years, and Dingler has been his handler for the last four. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    This work, From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his "furever" home, by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his &ldquo;furever&rdquo; home

    #MilitaryWorkingDog #K-9 #Veteran #MWD #NationalK-9VeteransDay

