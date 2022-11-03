Sgt. Jason Dingler, a military working dog handler with the 95th Military Police Detachment (MWD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., poses with his military working dog, Greco. Greco has been a military working dog for eight years, and Dingler has been his handler for the last four. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade)
From the battlefield to a loving home: a K-9 Working Dog finds his “furever” home
