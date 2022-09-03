220309-A-DZ781-0014 South Korea (March 9, 2022) (MCM 13) March 9, 2022. SSG. Reynolds Peele conducts a sled drag during the Camp Casey soldier of the year competition. The soldier of the year competition places U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
