220309-A-DZ781-0010 South Korea (March 9, 2022) (MCM 13) March 9, 2022. PFC Haniel Pineda carries dumbbells during the Camp Casey soldier of the year competition. The soldier of the year competition places U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

