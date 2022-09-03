Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CPL. Jeong Hyun Won carries dumbbells [Image 13 of 14]

    CPL. Jeong Hyun Won carries dumbbells

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    220309-A-DZ781-0013 South Korea (March 9, 2022) (MCM 13) March 9, 2022. CPL. Jeong Hyun Won, a South Korea Katusa, carries dumbbells during the Camp Casey soldier of the year competition. The soldier of the year competition places U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 03:28
    Photo ID: 7090218
    VIRIN: 220309-A-DZ781-0013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.24 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPL. Jeong Hyun Won carries dumbbells [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Runs During Soldier Of The Year Board
    Soldiers check sight picture
    Soldiers are briefed on the use of radio
    Soldier fires a weapon on a range
    Soldiers fix weapons on a range
    CSM Wayne M. Butterbrodt fires a weapon
    Soldiers Run During Soldier Of The Year Board
    Soldier Runs During Soldier Of The Year Board
    CSM Wayne M. Butterbrodt drags a sled
    PFC Haniel Pineda carries dumbbells
    SGT. Reynolds Peele carries dumbbells
    SGT. Reynolds A. Peele conducts a sled drag
    CPL. Jeong Hyun Won carries dumbbells
    SSG. Reynolds Peele conducts a sled drag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Solider of the year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT