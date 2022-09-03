220309-A-DZ781-0009 South Korea (March 9, 2022) (MCM 13) March 9, 2022. CSM Wayne M. Butterbrodt drags a sled during the Camp Casey soldier of the year competition. The soldier of the year competition places U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
