220309-A-DZ781-0009 South Korea (March 9, 2022) (MCM 13) March 9, 2022. CSM Wayne M. Butterbrodt drags a sled during the Camp Casey soldier of the year competition. The soldier of the year competition places U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 03:27 Photo ID: 7090214 VIRIN: 220309-A-DZ781-0009 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 15.06 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Wayne M. Butterbrodt drags a sled [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.