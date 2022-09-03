Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers check sight picture [Image 2 of 14]

    Soldiers check sight picture

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    220309-A-DZ781-0002 South Korea (March 9, 2022) (MCM 13) March 9, 2022. Soldiers check sight picture on a range during the Camp Casey soldier of the year competition. The soldier of the year competition places U.S. Army Soldiers and allied forces against one another in a competition of solider battle ready tasks and drills that test competitors both physically and mentally (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.13.2022 03:27
    Photo ID: 7090207
    VIRIN: 220309-A-DZ781-0002
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 17.56 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers check sight picture [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Runs During Soldier Of The Year Board
    Soldiers check sight picture
    Soldiers are briefed on the use of radio
    Soldier fires a weapon on a range
    Soldiers fix weapons on a range
    CSM Wayne M. Butterbrodt fires a weapon
    Soldiers Run During Soldier Of The Year Board
    Soldier Runs During Soldier Of The Year Board
    CSM Wayne M. Butterbrodt drags a sled
    PFC Haniel Pineda carries dumbbells
    SGT. Reynolds Peele carries dumbbells
    SGT. Reynolds A. Peele conducts a sled drag
    CPL. Jeong Hyun Won carries dumbbells
    SSG. Reynolds Peele conducts a sled drag

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Running
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Solider

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT