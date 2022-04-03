PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) Commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, Capt. Greg Baker, arrives on the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7090100 VIRIN: 220304-N-JD834-0216 Resolution: 5282x3521 Size: 963.14 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amphibious Squadron 11 Commodore embarks USS Ashland [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.