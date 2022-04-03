Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Ashland (LSD 48) [Image 1 of 5]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Doan 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) conduct crane operations on the ship’s boat deck. Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 18:39
    Photo ID: 7090096
    VIRIN: 220304-N-JD834-0060
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 948.91 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

