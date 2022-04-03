Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashland (LSD 48) conducts VBSS exercise with USS America.

    USS Ashland (LSD 48) conducts VBSS exercise with USS America.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Doan 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 departs the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations. America , lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ashland (LSD 48) conducts VBSS exercise with USS America. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

