PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 departs the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations. America , lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7090098 VIRIN: 220304-N-JD834-0125 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.03 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ashland (LSD 48) conducts VBSS exercise with USS America. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.