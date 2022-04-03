PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) man a .50-caliber machine gun during a small craft action team exercise aboard the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7090099 VIRIN: 220304-N-JD834-0161 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ashland (LSD 48) conducts VBSS exercise with USS America. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.