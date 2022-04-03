PHILIPPINE SEA (March 4, 2022) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) steams in formation behind the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7090097 VIRIN: 220304-N-JD834-0087 Resolution: 4952x3538 Size: 923.27 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ashland (LSD 48) conducts VBSS exercise with USS America. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS