Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division deploy to Europe

U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Seekins, the commander of B Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, boards a plane for deployment to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March, 11, 2022. The deploying Soldiers represent the U.S. commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and respect for the international rules-based order. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

