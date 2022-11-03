Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division deploy to Europe [Image 6 of 6]

    Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division deploy to Europe

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Seekins, the commander of B Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, boards a plane for deployment to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March, 11, 2022. The deploying Soldiers represent the U.S. commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and respect for the international rules-based order. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 10:01
    Photo ID: 7089861
    VIRIN: 220311-A-FW799-189
    Resolution: 3909x5864
    Size: 14.26 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US
    sustainment
    Deploy
    Marne
    3rd ID
    Dogface Soldier
    europeansupport2022

