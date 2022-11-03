U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Seekins, the commander of B Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, boards a plane for deployment to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March, 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based Soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2022 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7089860
|VIRIN:
|220311-A-FW799-141
|Resolution:
|3652x5478
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division deploy to Europe [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT