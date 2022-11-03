U.S. Army Spc. Alexis Riosgandia, a supply specialist assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks with a reporter about his future deployment to Europe at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March, 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based Soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 10:03 Photo ID: 7089857 VIRIN: 220311-A-FW799-929 Resolution: 5416x3611 Size: 18.34 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Hometown: VEGA BAJA, PR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division deploy to Europe [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.