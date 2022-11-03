Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division deploy to Europe

U.S. Army Sgt. Shamarrius Madison, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, boards a plane for deployment to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March, 11, 2022. The Fort Stewart-based Soldiers will go to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 10:04 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Hometown: STOCKBRIDGE, GA, US