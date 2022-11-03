Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division deploy to Europe

U.S. Army Spc. Alexis Riosgandia, a supply specialist assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, boards a plane for deployment to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March, 11, 2022. The 87th DSSB company is part of the 500 service members recently ordered to deploy by the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to enhance deterrence of Russia. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

