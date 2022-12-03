405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe

Soldiers return to their sleeping area after eating dinner at a dining facility tent in Mielec, Poland. In Mielec, a full service life support area has been established, thanks to Logistics Civil Augmentation Program contracts under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. This includes sleeping tents and beds plus lighting, electrical outlets and heating. Also included are two dining facilities and more than 50 large passenger buses in operation seven days a week, plus latrines, shower facilities and more. (Photo by Lt. Col. Alan Manzo)

