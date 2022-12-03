Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe [Image 4 of 4]

    MIELEC, POLAND

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Soldiers return to their sleeping area after eating dinner at a dining facility tent in Mielec, Poland. In Mielec, a full service life support area has been established, thanks to Logistics Civil Augmentation Program contracts under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. This includes sleeping tents and beds plus lighting, electrical outlets and heating. Also included are two dining facilities and more than 50 large passenger buses in operation seven days a week, plus latrines, shower facilities and more. (Photo by Lt. Col. Alan Manzo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.12.2022 01:43
    Photo ID: 7089608
    VIRIN: 220312-A-SM279-301
    Resolution: 2940x1724
    Size: 766.52 KB
    Location: MIELEC, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

