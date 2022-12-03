405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe

Soldiers eat dinner at a dining facility tent in Mielec, Poland. Using its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade has established life support operations for thousands of U.S.-based Soldiers deployed to Europe. Locations where LOGCAP is providing sleeping facilities, showers, latrines, dining facilities and more include Mielec and Zamość in Poland, Mihail Kogalniceanu in Romania, Wiesbaden and Ansbach in Germany, and Zutendaal and Brunssum in Belgium. (Photo by Lt. Col. Alan Manzo)

