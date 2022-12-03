Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe [Image 3 of 4]

    405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe

    MIELEC, POLAND

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Soldiers eat dinner at a dining facility tent in Mielec, Poland. Using its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade has established life support operations for thousands of U.S.-based Soldiers deployed to Europe. Locations where LOGCAP is providing sleeping facilities, showers, latrines, dining facilities and more include Mielec and Zamość in Poland, Mihail Kogalniceanu in Romania, Wiesbaden and Ansbach in Germany, and Zutendaal and Brunssum in Belgium. (Photo by Lt. Col. Alan Manzo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    europeansupport2022

