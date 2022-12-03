Soldiers from elements of the XVIII Airborne Corps deployed to Mielec, Poland, stand in line for dinner at a dining facility tent. Current Logistics Civil Augmentation Program support to thousands of deployed U.S. forces in Europe demonstrates the total team’s ability to support the United States’ strong and unremitting commitment to stand side-by-side with its Allies and partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe. (Photo by Lt. Col. Alan Manzo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 01:43 Photo ID: 7089606 VIRIN: 220312-A-SM279-105 Resolution: 2927x1701 Size: 972.1 KB Location: MIELEC, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.