Using its Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade has established life support operations in support of thousands of U.S.-based Soldiers deployed to Europe. Locations where LOGCAP is providing support in the form of sleeping facilities, showers, latrines, dining facilities and more include Mielec and Zamość in Poland, Mihail Kogalniceanu in Romania, Wiesbaden and Ansbach in Germany, and Zutendaal and Brunssum in Belgium. Pictured here, Soldiers deployed to Mielec are provided fest tent accommodations with sleeping cots, lighting, electrical outlets and heating. (Photo by Lt. Col. Alan Manzo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.12.2022 01:43 Photo ID: 7089605 VIRIN: 220312-A-SM279-024 Resolution: 2845x1706 Size: 1.03 MB Location: MIELEC, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support to deployed U.S. forces across Europe [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.