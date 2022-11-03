US Navy Accepts Delivery of PCU Fort Lauderdale

PASCAGOULA, MS - Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo (front center), Command Master Chief James Magee (front left) and Acting Executive Officer Cmdr. Charles Marshall pose with the crew in the well deck after accepting delivery of the ship. Delivery marks the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

