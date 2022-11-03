Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Accepts Delivery of PCU Fort Lauderdale [Image 17 of 17]

    US Navy Accepts Delivery of PCU Fort Lauderdale

    PASCAGOULA, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Knight 

    PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

    PASCAGOULA, MS - Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo (front center), Command Master Chief James Magee (front left) and Acting Executive Officer Cmdr. Charles Marshall pose with the crew in the well deck after accepting delivery of the ship. Delivery marks the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 17:33
    Photo ID: 7089054
    VIRIN: 220311-N-HU377-0082
    Resolution: 5744x3488
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: PASCAGOULA, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Accepts Delivery of PCU Fort Lauderdale [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    delivery
    PCU
    Fort Lauderdale
    HII
    LPD 28
    Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale

