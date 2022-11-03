US Navy Accepts Delivery of PCU Fort Lauderdale

PASCAGOULA, MS - Cmdr. Chris Matassa, LPD Program Manager's Representative, SUPSHIP Gulf Coast (left), Mike Pruitt, LPD Ship Program Manager, Ingalls Shipbuilding (center) and Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo (right) pose after accepting delivery of the ship. Delivery marks the official transfer of the ship from the shipbuilder to the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

