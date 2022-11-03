Navy Accepts Delivery of the Future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - The U.S. Navy has accepted delivery of its future Amphibious Transport Dock ship, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), March 11.



Delivery signifies the ship's official transfer from the shipbuilder to the Navy. Shortly after the Navy accepts delivery pre-commissioning unit (PCU) sailors will move aboard the ship to begin training and outfitting the ship while the shipyard completes work aboard the Fort Lauderdale.

“It is an honor to accept delivery of the Future USS Fort Lauderdale on behalf of the US Navy and we are looking forward to moving aboard the ship next month,” said PCU Fort Lauderdale Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo.



Fort Lauderdale’s crew will also prepare the ship for sail-away to her homeport of Norfolk. LPD 28 is the 12th San Antonio-class ship to be delivered to the Navy and the first to be named after the city of Fort Lauderdale. The future USS Fort Lauderdale will be commissioned in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2022.



“This is a busy and exciting time for our team as we load out the ship with necessary supplies, conduct training and certification events all in preparation for sailing away from Pascagoula MS, later this year on our maiden voyage,” Quaresimo said.



Fort Lauderdale’s versatility will allow her to support a wide range of operational missions, including humanitarian relief efforts. Amphibious Transport Dock ships are capable of providing medical, logistics, and air support as well as coordinating and assessing damage with local government and relief crews.



“Fort Lauderdale has the latest state of the art capabilities designed to support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and we also serve as secondary aviation platform for all types of amphibious operations,” said Quaresimo. “Our Job is to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by our embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft (LCU) or amphibious assault vehicles (AAV). We are ready to support any and all national tasking.”



LPD 28 will incorporate design innovations and cost-reduction strategies based upon lessons learned and improved technologies. The ships will have a more traditional mast in place of the two Advanced Enclosed Mast/Sensors and an updated deckhouse and boat valley design.



For more news on PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit

https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 17:33 Story ID: 416336 Location: PASCAGOULA, MS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Accepts Delivery of the Future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), by PO2 Dustin Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.