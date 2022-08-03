A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, awaits departure at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Mar. 7, 2022. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa is committed to standing side-by-side with Allies and Partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 05:16 Photo ID: 7087963 VIRIN: 220308-F-OY097-0001 Resolution: 6021x3386 Size: 10.35 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.