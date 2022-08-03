U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Woods, 726th Air Mobility Squadron, aircraft electrical and environmental systems journeyman, marshals a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, Mar. 7, 2022 on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa is committed to standing side-by-side with Allies and Partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7087956
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-OY097-0004
|Resolution:
|1200x1500
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
