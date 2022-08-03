U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Woods, 726th Air Mobility Squadron, aircraft electrical and environmental systems journeyman, marshals a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, Mar. 7, 2022 on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa is committed to standing side-by-side with Allies and Partners to ensure the independence and security of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 05:16 Photo ID: 7087956 VIRIN: 220308-F-OY097-0004 Resolution: 1200x1500 Size: 1.01 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.