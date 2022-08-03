Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support [Image 3 of 5]

    726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft for take off at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Mar. 7, 2022. The C-5M Super Galaxy is able to deliver 140 tons of materiel to bolster mission capabilities that enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US European Command (USEUCOM)

    Germany
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    United States Air Force
    European Support 2022

