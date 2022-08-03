U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft for take off at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Mar. 7, 2022. The C-5M Super Galaxy is able to deliver 140 tons of materiel to bolster mission capabilities that enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 05:16 Photo ID: 7087961 VIRIN: 220308-F-OY097-0002 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 11.67 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.