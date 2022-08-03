U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Woods, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems journeyman, prepares to marshal a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Mar. 7, 2022. One C-5M Super Galaxy is capable of delivering 140 tons of material in support of U.S. and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7087962
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-OY097-0003
|Resolution:
|6612x3719
|Size:
|11.95 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT