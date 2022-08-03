726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Woods, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems journeyman, prepares to marshal a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Mar. 7, 2022. One C-5M Super Galaxy is capable of delivering 140 tons of material in support of U.S. and NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

Date Taken: 03.08.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE