A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Mar. 7, 2022,. 726th Air Mobility Squadron Airmen are at the forefront of providing logistics support to NATO allies and U.S. personnel as they increase defensive capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides front line logistics and readiness support, by TSgt Levi Rowse