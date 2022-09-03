AMEDD Museum - WWII Dog Blanket

This olive drab World War II dog blanket (1939-1945) is lined for extra warmth and also water repellent.



Physical Description: "U" shaped piece of material, lined with blanketmaterial, seam dkown the middle of the back. Front end has "U" shaped opening for the dogs neck to go through, two sets of cloth ties and buckles in the middle to fasten around dog body in the middle. Leather straps and buckles and two snaps to fasten around the neck of the dog. Tag gives makers name and contract date of May 3, 1943



Historical Property Shelf Report

MED 4984

CCN 567666



AMEDD Museum, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, TX, 03MAR2022 (U.S. Army photo by Francis S. Trachta/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 15:36 VIRIN: 220313-A-VG084-9885