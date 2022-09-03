Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMEDD Museum - WWII Dog Blanket [Image 1 of 5]

    AMEDD Museum - WWII Dog Blanket

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Francis Trachta 

    Army Medicine History

    This olive drab World War II dog blanket (1939-1945) is lined for extra warmth and also water repellent.

    Physical Description: "U" shaped piece of material, lined with blanketmaterial, seam dkown the middle of the back. Front end has "U" shaped opening for the dogs neck to go through, two sets of cloth ties and buckles in the middle to fasten around dog body in the middle. Leather straps and buckles and two snaps to fasten around the neck of the dog. Tag gives makers name and contract date of May 3, 1943

    Historical Property Shelf Report
    MED 4984
    CCN 567666

    AMEDD Museum, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, TX, 03MAR2022 (U.S. Army photo by Francis S. Trachta/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 15:36
    Photo ID: 7087289
    VIRIN: 220313-A-VG084-9886
    Resolution: 3840x3840
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMEDD Museum - WWII Dog Blanket [Image 5 of 5], by Francis Trachta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WWII
    Fort Sam Houston
    U.S. Army
    Army Medicine
    AMEDD Museum

